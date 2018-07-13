“As someone who has been living with a 2016 13-inch MacBook Pro keyboard for a couple of years, I was very intrigued to try the new keyboards on the 2018 MacBook Pros,” Mark Spoonauer writes for LAPTOP Magazine. “Spoiler alert: they’re not very different.”

“While this third-generation keyboard offers the same butterfly mechanism as before, Apple worked to provide a quieter typing experience,” Spoonauer writes. “That’s nice, but noise was at the bottom of the list of issues I was hoping Apple would address.”

“I want to be clear here. The new MacBook Pro keyboards aren’t bad; they’re just still flat and an acquired taste,” Spoonauer writes. “If you were waiting to upgrade to a new MacBook in the hope that Apple had overhauled its keyboards, the new MacBook Pros probably won’t make you happy. But I will be putting the 13-inch MacBook Pro through its paces over the course of several days to see if I make [fewer] errors.”

