“While this third-generation keyboard offers the same butterfly mechanism as before, Apple worked to provide a quieter typing experience,” Spoonauer writes. “That’s nice, but noise was at the bottom of the list of issues I was hoping Apple would address.”
“I want to be clear here. The new MacBook Pro keyboards aren’t bad; they’re just still flat and an acquired taste,” Spoonauer writes. “If you were waiting to upgrade to a new MacBook in the hope that Apple had overhauled its keyboards, the new MacBook Pros probably won’t make you happy. But I will be putting the 13-inch MacBook Pro through its paces over the course of several days to see if I make [fewer] errors.”
MacDailyNews Take: On their “Keyboard Service Program for MacBook and MacBook Pro” page, Apple claims that only a small percentage of the keyboards in certain MacBook and MacBook Pro models may exhibit one or more of the following behaviors:
• Letters or characters repeat unexpectedly
• Letters or characters do not appear
• Key(s) feel “sticky” or do not respond in a consistent manner
Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will service eligible MacBook and MacBook Pro keyboards, free of charge. The type of service will be determined after the keyboard is examined and may involve the replacement of one or more keys or the whole keyboard.
Eligible Models
• MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, Early 2015)
• MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, Early 2016)
• MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, 2017)
• MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)
• MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2017, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)
• MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)
• MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2017, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)
• MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2016)
• MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2017)
Note: No other Mac notebook models are part of this program.
