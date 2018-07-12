“Apple’s 2018 MacBook Pros may not be the radical revision that some have begged for, but they look to offer amazing gains,” Henry T. Casey reports for LAPTOP Magazine. “These notebooks not only have made a logical (and expected) leap forward, but certain new features may also bring users to a new promised land of faster, more productive work.”

Casey reports, “From increased speeds and storage to improved support for external enhancements, here’s what this year’s new MacBook Pros have to offer.”

The 5 biggest changes in Apple’s new MacBook Pro

• 8th-Gen Intel processors (up to Core i9)
• Twice the maximum storage and memory
• More color-accurate screens
• A (slightly) improved typing experience
• Improved accessory options

Eahc of the five points above detailed in the full article here.

