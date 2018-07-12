Casey reports, “From increased speeds and storage to improved support for external enhancements, here’s what this year’s new MacBook Pros have to offer.”
The 5 biggest changes in Apple’s new MacBook Pro
• 8th-Gen Intel processors (up to Core i9)
• Twice the maximum storage and memory
• More color-accurate screens
• A (slightly) improved typing experience
• Improved accessory options
Eahc of the five points above detailed in the full article here.
