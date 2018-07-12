“Sadly, while the new 2018 MacBook Pro does have an updated third-generation keyboard,” Hollister reports, “Apple tells CNET it doesn’t include any new engineering or tweaks to address the sticky key issue.”
“Instead, the third-generation keyboard’s tweaks are about making it quieter,” Hollister reports. “Technically, Apple has admitted only that ‘a smaller percentage of the keyboards in certain MacBook and MacBook Pro models’ have demonstrated the sticky key issue. If you buy one, you may likely never have that problem. ”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s “Keyboard Service Program for MacBook and MacBook Pro” covers the following models:
• MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, Early 2015)
• MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, Early 2016)
• MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, 2017)
• MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)
• MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2017, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)
• MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)
• MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2017, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)
• MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2016)
• MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2017)
Note: No other Mac notebook models are part of this program.
SEE ALSO:
The 5 biggest changes in Apple’s new MacBook Pro – July 12, 2018
With Apple’s leap to 8th-generation Intel processors, the MacBook Pro just got a whole lot faster – July 12, 2018
Apple begins exclusively selling ‘Blackmagic eGPU’ for $699 alongside new MacBook Pros – July 12, 2018
Apple’s new 2018 MacBook Pro models now available with revised butterfly keyboards, much faster performance possible – July 12, 2018
MacBook Pro (2018): First look, listen, and feel! – July 12, 2018
What power users say about Apple’s new 2018 MacBook Pros – July 12, 2018
Apple unveils new MacBook Pro models with faster performance and new features for pros – July 12, 2018