“Hoping Apple’s refreshed MacBook Pro — just announced today — would include a keyboard that can’t be damaged by a little dust?” Sean Hollister reports for CNET. “(Seriously: There’ve been multiple lawsuits now.)”

“Sadly, while the new 2018 MacBook Pro does have an updated third-generation keyboard,” Hollister reports, “Apple tells CNET it doesn’t include any new engineering or tweaks to address the sticky key issue.”

“Instead, the third-generation keyboard’s tweaks are about making it quieter,” Hollister reports. “Technically, Apple has admitted only that ‘a smaller percentage of the keyboards in certain MacBook and MacBook Pro models’ have demonstrated the sticky key issue. If you buy one, you may likely never have that problem. ”

Read more in the full article here.