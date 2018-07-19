“Apple service providers are given details on how to handle repairs on a new product at about the same time as the product releases,” Wuerthele reports. “One version of this document was cited by French website MacGeneration on Thursday morning, with that version from July 14, and possibly earlier, saying that the seal will also act to cut back on dust and debris entering the mechanism.”
“AppleInsider has access to the same documentation in the United States. Even after three revisions since publication, the U.S. documentation has never made such a claim that the gasket would ‘prevent debris from entering the butterfly mechanism,’ but retains identical language about the space bar replacement technique, as well as in the remainder of the captured document,” Wuerthele reports.
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: This lends even more credence to the prevailing theory is that the sticky key issue is fixed or, at least, improved, but Apple can’t come out and say it due to legal reasons.
Time and use – plus crumbs and dust – will tell.
