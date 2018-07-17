“Yes, the new MacBook Pro 2018 is a lot faster than previous MacBooks, but many people are wondering whether Apple has improved its keyboards,” Mark Spoonauer reports for LAPTOP Magazine. “If we’re talking about durability, things look promising, as a teardown from iFixit found that the keyboard on the new MacBook Pro has a silicone cover under every key. That should cut down on debris and the dreaded sticky-key issue that led to a class-action lawsuit and Apple instituting a repair program.”

“Apple also says the MacBook Pro 2018’s new keyboard is quieter. But is it really? And does it feel any different from its predecessor?” Spoonauer reports. “To find out, we put both the new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and the 2017 model in front of five staffers — without telling them which was which. Each tester evaluated the keyboards using the 10FastFingers.com typing test.”

“When it comes to words per minute and accuracy, our results give the nod to the 2017 MacBook Pro’s keyboard. But does that mean the 2018 keyboard is worse? Not necessarily,” Spoonauer reports. “It comes down to whether you prefer less noise and what seems to be a slightly different touch on the newer MacBook Pro. Some might call it cushier, while others would say mushier.”

