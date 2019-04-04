“Apple Inc has cut prices of one of its latest iPhones in India by around one-fourth, sources said, as the U.S. tech giant looks to boost sales in the world’s second-biggest smartphone market following a similar move in China,” Sankalp Phartiyal reports for Reuters.

“The price of the 64 GB iPhone XR has been reduced by at least 17,900 rupees ($259) due to a price cut and a credit card cashback campaign, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday,” Phartiyal reports. “On Apple’s India website, the price of the 64 GB iPhone XR was unchanged at 76,900 rupees, but is on sale for less than 59,000 rupees at stores, the people said. Prices for the two other XR variants [128GB and 256GB] have also dropped, they said.”

“The change in pricing of the iPhone XR is a short-term promotional offer, an industry source said,” Phartiyal reports. “‘The focus of this entire (price cut) exercise is to win customers who would have thought of going to Samsung or OnePlus, to make them think whether they can spend some extra money on an iPhone XR – it’s more bang for the buck,’ said Rushabh Doshi of tech research firm Canalys.”

