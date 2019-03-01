“The 5G hype has already begun, but investors underappreciate the opportunity that it represents for most tech companies. Apple has four initiatives that will materially benefit from 5G: iPhone, augmented reality, healthcare, and autonomous vehicles,” Gene Munster and Will Thompson write for Loup Ventures. “In our view, Apple will be one of 5G’s biggest beneficiaries.”

“It’s important to note that the rollout of 5G will take time. We expect it will take until the end of 2022 before 75% of the US population will have 5G service. Investor interest and the resulting rise in tech valuations will precede the adoption curve by about a year,” Munster and Thompson write. “In other words, shares of AAPL should start to see an impact starting late in 2019, potentially lasting until the end of 2024.”

“Ubiquitous, low-latency connectivity will enable what we think of as true AR, shifting from the small window of your smartphone to a wearable capable of spatial computing. Based on acquisitions and patents, it’s clear that Apple is developing AR glasses,” Munster and Thompson write. “Our best guess is that they will be released in 2022. We believe this could result in a gold rush for developers creating AR experiences and for Apple, who would take a cut of the revenue generated from these applications in the App Store. We believe that none of the AR 5G lift is priced into shares of AAPL.”

Much more in the full article – recommended – here.