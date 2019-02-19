“These days, Chato is an entrepreneur who runs a web design firm, but back in the late ’70s and ’80s, he was best known as a primary member of a popular Canadian comedy troupe named The Frantics,” Smith writes. “More recently, though, Chato has found a degree of success as a YouTuber, operating a vlog that offers up his irreverent take on the mostly tech-related things he’s passionate about.”
In the end, I don’t think Apple trusts the OS.That’s what really bothers me. I don’t think they realize that if they put MacOS in a nice, plain box that doesn’t thermal throttle it will sell really well. It’s the OS, stupid. — Paul Chato
“Two years ago, in one of his earliest clips on the channel, Chato drew attention to the fact that he has used Apple products for more than 30 years—from the original all-in-one to a variety of modern-day MacBook Pros—but moved to producing Hackintosh machines instead. ‘I feel absolutely abandoned by Apple in terms of meeting my needs,’ he stated in the video,” Smith writes. “Hackintoshing is an interesting process because, in cases like Chato’s and (admittedly) my own, it highlights a dichotomy between the company and its supporters: It’s a user base, one technical enough to jump through numerous hoops, that loves a company’s product so much that they’re willing to subvert it to get that product in its unvarnished form, because the company’s growth has left them behind.”
MacDailyNews Take: And, there you have it: Betteridge’s law of headlines, destroyed in one fell swoop.
As we wrote just last week, “Apple management’s misplaced priorities, especially regarding the Mac, continue to hugely disappoint.”
You kind of want to manage it like you’re in the dairy business. If it gets past its freshness date, you have a problem. — Tim Cook, 2008
