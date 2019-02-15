“Since the original iMac launched in 1998, the computer has typically been updated at least once per year, with the sole exceptions being 2016 and 2018,” Rossignol reports.
“The iMac is not alone. The 12-inch MacBook and Mac Pro have also set record-long spans of 602 days and 1,866 days and counting respectively since their last refreshes,” Rossignol reports. “Apple has at least promised to release an all-new Mac Pro with a ‘modular’ design at some point in 2019, but has yet to share additional details.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple management’s misplaced priorities, especially regarding the Mac, continue to hugely disappoint.
You kind of want to manage it like you’re in the dairy business. If it gets past its freshness date, you have a problem. — Tim Cook, 2008
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Johnny Appleseed” for the heads up.]