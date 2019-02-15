“It has now been 602 days since Apple last updated its iMac lineup, a new record for the longest span between iMac refreshes ever,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors. “The previous record was 601 days between October 2015 and June 2017 refreshes.”

“Since the original iMac launched in 1998, the computer has typically been updated at least once per year, with the sole exceptions being 2016 and 2018,” Rossignol reports.

“The iMac is not alone. The 12-inch MacBook and Mac Pro have also set record-long spans of 602 days and 1,866 days and counting respectively since their last refreshes,” Rossignol reports. “Apple has at least promised to release an all-new Mac Pro with a ‘modular’ design at some point in 2019, but has yet to share additional details.”

