Apple aired the famous “1984” television commercial teasing the Macintosh during the third quarter of Super Bowl XVIII on January 22, 1984. The voice-over intoned:
Today, we celebrate the first glorious anniversary of the Information Purification Directives. We have created, for the first time in all history, a garden of pure ideology. Where each worker may bloom secure from the pests of contradictory and confusing truths. Our Unification of Thoughts is more powerful a weapon than any fleet or army on earth. We are one people, with one will, one resolve, one cause. Our enemies shall talk themselves to death and we will bury them with their own confusion. We shall prevail!
At that moment, the shocked masses saw the hammer fly through the screen. Then millions saw these words and heard them spoken aloud:
On January 24th, Apple Computer will introduce Macintosh. And you’ll see why 1984 won’t be like “1984.”
TV Guide and many other publications have named Apple’s “1984” as the greatest commercial of all time.
Two days after “1984” aired, the Macintosh hit store shelves on January 24, 1984. At the time, Tim Cook was working for IBM’s personal computer business, Apple’s then-archrival.
On January 30, 1984, Steve Jobs introduced the Macintosh, followed by a panel including Steve Capps, Andy Hertzfeld, Randy Wigginton, Bill Atkinson, Bruce Horn, Burrell Smith, Owen Densmore, and Rony Sebok, at the Boston Computer Society General Meeting:
35 years ago, Macintosh said hello. It changed the way we think about computers and went on to change the world. We love the Mac, and today we’re proud that more people than ever are using it to follow their passions and create the future. — Apple CEO Tim Cook
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 24, 2019
MacDailyNews Take: If you really “love the Mac,” keep all of your Mac lines updated and state-of-the-art at all times or put them out of their misery if you deem them to be unimportant or low-selling lines. Selling a half-a-decade-old, dead-end design as your flagship Mac is a stain on Apple’s history and your legacy, Tim, that will never be forgotten. It’s why you can’t really claim that you “love the Mac” without getting some of this in return. Companies with far less than Apple’s resources do a far better job of keeping their product lines updated. There is no excuse for unfocused management with misplaced priorities. Actions speak louder than words.
You kind of want to manage it like you’re in the dairy business. If it gets past its freshness date, you have a problem. — Tim Cook, 2008
That said, long live Apple’s indomitable Macintosh!
A lower total cost of ownership, a much more pleasant experience (every hour of every day), quality industrial design, security, privacy, and the ability to run any operating system and skip effortlessly between them. Only Macintosh offers this.
We’d love to see Apple really advertise the Mac again and properly explain “Why Mac” to the world.
Get a Mac!
