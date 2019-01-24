Apple CEO Tim Cook today tweeted on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the Macintosh, stating that Apple employees “love the Mac.”

Apple aired the famous “1984” television commercial teasing the Macintosh during the third quarter of Super Bowl XVIII on January 22, 1984. The voice-over intoned:

Today, we celebrate the first glorious anniversary of the Information Purification Directives. We have created, for the first time in all history, a garden of pure ideology. Where each worker may bloom secure from the pests of contradictory and confusing truths. Our Unification of Thoughts is more powerful a weapon than any fleet or army on earth. We are one people, with one will, one resolve, one cause. Our enemies shall talk themselves to death and we will bury them with their own confusion. We shall prevail!

At that moment, the shocked masses saw the hammer fly through the screen. Then millions saw these words and heard them spoken aloud:

On January 24th, Apple Computer will introduce Macintosh. And you’ll see why 1984 won’t be like “1984.”

TV Guide and many other publications have named Apple’s “1984” as the greatest commercial of all time.

Two days after “1984” aired, the Macintosh hit store shelves on January 24, 1984. At the time, Tim Cook was working for IBM’s personal computer business, Apple’s then-archrival.

On January 30, 1984, Steve Jobs introduced the Macintosh, followed by a panel including Steve Capps, Andy Hertzfeld, Randy Wigginton, Bill Atkinson, Bruce Horn, Burrell Smith, Owen Densmore, and Rony Sebok, at the Boston Computer Society General Meeting:

35 years ago, Macintosh said hello. It changed the way we think about computers and went on to change the world. We love the Mac, and today we’re proud that more people than ever are using it to follow their passions and create the future. — Apple CEO Tim Cook

