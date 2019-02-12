“Apple has appointed longtime marketing leader Frank Casanova to Senior Director, Worldwide Product Marketing at Apple Augmented Reality,” Gene Munster and Andrew Murphy write for Loup ventures. “Apple remains committed to AR but is likely not satisfied with its AR marketing efforts to date. While it’s been disappointing, we remain bullish on AR and bullish on Apple using its vast resources to will the theme into reality.”

“We initially expected Apple’s AR marketing efforts to be a ‘rolling thunder,’ building excitement for new applications of augmented reality on iPhone and iPad,” Munster and Murphy write. “In reality, Apple’s AR marketing efforts over the last year and a half since iOS 11 shipped have been more of a light drizzle.”

“Apple has not gotten consumers excited about AR,” Munster and Murphy write. “Showcasing an AR game at WWDC once a year doesn’t cut it.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: The hardware simply isn’t there for AR to truly flourish, yet, but it will arrive eventually and, then, everything will change.

