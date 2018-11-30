“Apple is starting to close the gap with Spotify. According to music industry executives who have seen the latest figures, Apple Music recently overtook Spotify to become the top music streaming service in the US, the world’s biggest music market by revenues,” Nicolaou and Bradshaw report. “On Friday, the company surprised investors by announcing that Apple Music will be available on Amazon’s Alexa-powered Echo devices before Christmas. Amazon’s Echo competes directly with Apple’s HomePod smart speaker, and the tie-up marks the first time that Apple’s streaming service can be controlled by a virtual assistant other than Siri.”
“News that the company is considering a deal with radio group iHeartMedia, which was first reported by the Financial Times last month, also caught investors off guard. The Silicon Valley company that put a smartphone in hundreds of millions of pockets is turning to one of the oldest forms of listening to increase its influence on the music industry: terrestrial radio,” Nicolaou and Bradshaw report. “According to people familiar with the negotiations, Apple has considered buying a stake in the radio group, as well as signing a marketing or promotional partnership. It could also acquire iHeartRadio’s streaming platform, with its 120m registered users.”
“Last week, over the Thanksgiving holiday and ‘Black Friday’ shopping frenzy,” Nicolaou and Bradshaw report, “HomePod sales had their best week since its launch in February, Apple said on Friday.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Terrestrial radio is the gateway drug to music subscription services.
It’s nice to see Apple getting aggressive in music again after a whole lot of nothing under Jimmy Iovine, the consummate bullshit artist.
