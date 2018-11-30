“After a slow start in streaming, music industry executives say Apple is gaining confidence, making acquisitions and forging partnerships that are likely to fuel further growth,” Anna Nicolaou and Tim Bradshaw report for Financial Times. “The number of Apple Music subscribers has grown to 56m, up from 50m in May, according to industry insiders.”

“Apple is starting to close the gap with Spotify. According to music industry executives who have seen the latest figures, Apple Music recently overtook Spotify to become the top music streaming service in the US, the world’s biggest music market by revenues,” Nicolaou and Bradshaw report. “On Friday, the company surprised investors by announcing that Apple Music will be available on Amazon’s Alexa-powered Echo devices before Christmas. Amazon’s Echo competes directly with Apple’s HomePod smart speaker, and the tie-up marks the first time that Apple’s streaming service can be controlled by a virtual assistant other than Siri.”

“News that the company is considering a deal with radio group iHeartMedia, which was first reported by the Financial Times last month, also caught investors off guard. The Silicon Valley company that put a smartphone in hundreds of millions of pockets is turning to one of the oldest forms of listening to increase its influence on the music industry: terrestrial radio,” Nicolaou and Bradshaw report. “According to people familiar with the negotiations, Apple has considered buying a stake in the radio group, as well as signing a marketing or promotional partnership. It could also acquire iHeartRadio’s streaming platform, with its 120m registered users.”

“Last week, over the Thanksgiving holiday and ‘Black Friday’ shopping frenzy,” Nicolaou and Bradshaw report, “HomePod sales had their best week since its launch in February, Apple said on Friday.”

