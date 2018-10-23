“Apple Music is ready to take Manhattan,” Melissa Locker reports for Fast Company. “After opening branches in London and Los Angeles, the company finally got around to opening a New York studio for its Beats 1 crew. The studio is located in Manhattan’s Union Square. ‘I want this space to represent the sound and energy of New York, and how multicultural this city is,’ said Ebro Darden, host of New York’s seminal radio program Ebro in the Morning and a Beats 1 legend.”

“‘This is a huge moment,’ said Zane Lowe, the OG Beats 1 DJ. ‘We are fully functioning in one of the greatest cities in the world now,'” Locker reports.

“Now that the New York space is open for business, Beats 1 hosts and artists will be able to tape their shows whenever they’re in town,” Locker reports, “or just get on the mic to broadcast live to over 100 countries globally.”

