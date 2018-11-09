“Amazon has signed a deal to expand the selection of Apple products on its sites worldwide,” Ben Fox Rubin reports for CNET.

“The world’s largest e-commerce company said Friday it’ll soon start selling more Apple products directly and have access to Apple’s latest devices, including the new iPad Pro, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and Apple Watch Series 4, as well as Apple’s lineup of Beats headphones. The Amazon-Apple deal encompasses the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan and India, with the new products hitting Amazon sites in the coming weeks,” Rubin reports. “Only Apple-authorized resellers will now be allowed to sell Apple and Beats products on Amazon’s marketplace.”

“Currently, many of these Apple products are either unavailable on Amazon or are on sale only through its third-party marketplace at varied prices and conditions. Amazon does already directly sell some Apple devices, such as MacBook laptops and Beats headphones,” Rubin reports. “The arrangement does include a few caveats. Apple’s HomePod smart speaker, which competes against Amazon’s own Echo devices, isn’t included. Amazon doesn’t list either the HomePod or the rival Google Home speakers.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: This is great news for Amazon shoppers who are looking for Apple products which, until now, was pretty much a crapshoot and ready for the shopping season, too!