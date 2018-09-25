“We estimate Apple Music has 21m North American subs vs. Spotify at 20m,” Munster and Thompson write. “Adjusting for addressable market (we estimate that 95%+ of Apple Music subscribers are on iOS), Apple is converting potential customers into paying customers at a rate 2.5x faster than Spotify.”
“Spotify still controls the global paying music streaming market with about 62% share, down slightly from 65% in Sep-17. Apple has grown to 34% from 30% in Sep-17. Pandora has lost share from 6% to 4%,” Munster and Thompson write. “Apple Music has room to grow with just 45m subs out of 780m active iPhone users (6%) paying for the service.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The higher the quality of the customer base, the higher potential for recurring revenue.
Offering premium products allows Apple to attract premium customer willing to pay premium prices which allows for more R&D and more innovation, which accelerates the process.
It’s why market (unit) share isn’t a game Apple bothers playing. It’s also why Apple Music has already passed Spotify in paying customers in North America and Japan and will pass Spotify worldwide eventually. It’s only a matter of time.
There’s always a large junk part of the market. We’re not in the junk business… There’s a segment of the market that really wants a product that does a lot for them, and I want to compete like crazy for those customers. I’m not going to lose sleep over that other market, because it’s just not who we are. – Apple CEO Tim Cook, September 2013
Apple’s market share is bigger than BMW’s or Mercedes’s or Porsche’s in the automotive market. What’s wrong with being BMW or Mercedes? – Steve Jobs, 2004
