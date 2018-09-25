“Apple’s ability to promote its own services like Apple Music, iCloud, and Apple Pay represents a meaningful competitive advantage,” Gene Munster and Will Thompson write for Loup Ventures. “We looked at the three major music streaming services (Spotify, Apple Music, and Pandora) to quantify how iOS ownership impacts paid subscribers and market share.”

“We estimate Apple Music has 21m North American subs vs. Spotify at 20m,” Munster and Thompson write. “Adjusting for addressable market (we estimate that 95%+ of Apple Music subscribers are on iOS), Apple is converting potential customers into paying customers at a rate 2.5x faster than Spotify.”

“Spotify still controls the global paying music streaming market with about 62% share, down slightly from 65% in Sep-17. Apple has grown to 34% from 30% in Sep-17. Pandora has lost share from 6% to 4%,” Munster and Thompson write. “Apple Music has room to grow with just 45m subs out of 780m active iPhone users (6%) paying for the service.”

Read more in the full article here.