“Apple now sells its own products on Amazon (to the eventual dismay of third-party sellers), and much to my personal surprise, we’re already seeing some fine deals on MacBooks on Amazon as a result. Nor are these the scrimpy non-deals you’ll usually find on Apple’s own site,” Leif Johnson reports for Macworld. “Today for instance, you can get the 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro for an impressive $300 off.”

“Apple is also selling last year’s 12-inch MacBook with 512GB of storage for $300 off as well,” Johnson reports. “That’s a good price for a highly portable device, but the catch is that you can only get it in gold.”

Johnson reports, “You’ll find other Apple deals on Amazon today as well — such as at least $100 off a 21-inch iMac or $200 off the larger 27-inch model — and we expect more deals from Apple to pop up from Amazon in the coming days.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Note:

Shop Apple MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro on Amazon here.
Shop Apple iMac on Amazon here.
Shop Apple Mac mini on Amazon here.
Shop Apple iPad and iPad Pro on Amazon here.
• Shop Apple iPhone on Amazon here.

SEE ALSO:
Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro comes to Amazon; plus up to $380 off 2017 iPad Pro models – November 20, 2018
Amazon’s deal with Apple should benefit plenty of customers, but puts the hurt on small sellers – November 19, 2018
Amazon strikes deal with Apple to sell new iPhones, iPads, and more worldwide – November 9, 2018