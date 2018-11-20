“Apple is also selling last year’s 12-inch MacBook with 512GB of storage for $300 off as well,” Johnson reports. “That’s a good price for a highly portable device, but the catch is that you can only get it in gold.”
Johnson reports, “You’ll find other Apple deals on Amazon today as well — such as at least $100 off a 21-inch iMac or $200 off the larger 27-inch model — and we expect more deals from Apple to pop up from Amazon in the coming days.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Note:
