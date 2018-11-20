“The 2018 Pro is a radical redesign, dropping a home button and Touch ID in favor of minimal bezels and Face ID,” Fingas reports. “It also uses squared-off, iPhone 4-like edges in order to magnetically charge and attach a second-generation Apple Pencil, and replaces Lightning with USB-C, allowing a wider range of accessories.”

“Since a new Pro is extremely pricey, you may want to consider 2017 models sold under Amazon’s Renewed program,” Fingas reports. “These are refurbished units, cleaned up and tested by an Amazon supplier — any defective parts are replaced, and each tablet comes with a new 90-day warranty.”

Read more in the full article here.