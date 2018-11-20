“The 2018 Pro is a radical redesign, dropping a home button and Touch ID in favor of minimal bezels and Face ID,” Fingas reports. “It also uses squared-off, iPhone 4-like edges in order to magnetically charge and attach a second-generation Apple Pencil, and replaces Lightning with USB-C, allowing a wider range of accessories.”
“Since a new Pro is extremely pricey, you may want to consider 2017 models sold under Amazon’s Renewed program,” Fingas reports. “These are refurbished units, cleaned up and tested by an Amazon supplier — any defective parts are replaced, and each tablet comes with a new 90-day warranty.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s looking more and more like Amazon will now be a good place to shop for Apple products!
• Shop Apple iPad and iPad Pro on Amazon here.
• Shop Apple iPhone on Amazon here.
• Shop Apple MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro on Amazon here.
• Shop Apple iMac on Amazon here.
• Shop Apple Mac mini on Amazon here.
SEE ALSO:
Apple slashes MacBook and MacBook Pro prices by up to $300 on Amazon – November 20, 2018
Amazon’s deal with Apple should benefit plenty of customers, but puts the hurt on small sellers – November 19, 2018
Amazon strikes deal with Apple to sell new iPhones, iPads, and more worldwide – November 9, 2018