“These 5-6 franchisee-run outlets will each be at least three times larger than the current, 1,000-squarefoot stores and may even go up to 5,000 square foot, three senior industry executives said,” Bailay and Mukherjee report. “The ‘Flagship Apple Premium Reseller’ outlets will become a ‘stepdown’ version of the iconic company-owned Apple Retail Stores and will come up in ‘extremely prominent locations’ as anchor shops in malls and high-street shopping areas, the executives said.”
“The company currently has about 150 franchisee run Apple Premium Reseller stores in India, which are up to 1,500 square feet in area,” Bailay and Mukherjee report. “One such franchise holder said the flagship stores will come up in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, which are Apple’s biggest markets in India, and later in Hyderabad and Pune.”
MacDailyNews Take: On paper, better store experiences that offer more consistent service should help sales in India. Apple has a long row to hoe. That said:
Do not count Apple out of any market at any time. — MacDailyNews, July 25, 2018
