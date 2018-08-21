“With Apple’s plan to open company-owned stores on the back-burner pending government approval, the iPhone maker is going with the next best option: bigger franchisee outlets at key locations in metropolitan cities,” Rasul Bailay and Writankar Mukherjee report for The Economic Times. “”

“These 5-6 franchisee-run outlets will each be at least three times larger than the current, 1,000-squarefoot stores and may even go up to 5,000 square foot, three senior industry executives said,” Bailay and Mukherjee report. “The ‘Flagship Apple Premium Reseller’ outlets will become a ‘stepdown’ version of the iconic company-owned Apple Retail Stores and will come up in ‘extremely prominent locations’ as anchor shops in malls and high-street shopping areas, the executives said.”

“The company currently has about 150 franchisee run Apple Premium Reseller stores in India, which are up to 1,500 square feet in area,” Bailay and Mukherjee report. “One such franchise holder said the flagship stores will come up in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, which are Apple’s biggest markets in India, and later in Hyderabad and Pune.”

