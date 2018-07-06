“Apple started marketing the iPad Pro as a notebook replacement after the release of iOS 11,” Owen writes. “Given some of the features it introduced around the time, Apple was right to be confident it could handle the workload.”
“Two of the most important software based features are a Mac-style app dock and drag-and-drop support, two additions that work perfectly together,” Owen writes. “The new Files app should take the most credit for making iPad Pro a notebook replacement. As the first true iOS file manager, Files lets users can store, organize and manage many different file types from a central location. ”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yup.
As our own SteveJack remarked seconds after Apple’s Craig Federighi unveiled iOS 11’s new features (namely, Multi-Touch Drag and Drop, the new Dock, and the Files app):
Finally, the promise of iPad is realized. – SteveJack, MacDailyNews, June 5, 2017
—
It’s a three-way combination of the Files app, the new Dock (the way it always should have been) and Multi-Touch Drag and Drop that truly, finally makes iPad a viable notebook replacement for many use cases. — MacDailyNews, September 20, 2017
