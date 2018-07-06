“It’s been about a year since Apple released the 10.5″ iPad Pro, the first iPad to ever sport a 10.5-inch screen, and I’ve gotta say, it’s almost perfect,” Malcolm Owen writes for AppleInsider. “Apple slimmed the bezels and slightly enlarged the frame of a traditional 9.7-inch iPad to fit a larger screen, making it more sleek and modern compared to other models in the range, even the similar-specification 12.9-inch iPad Pro.”

“Apple started marketing the iPad Pro as a notebook replacement after the release of iOS 11,” Owen writes. “Given some of the features it introduced around the time, Apple was right to be confident it could handle the workload.”

“Two of the most important software based features are a Mac-style app dock and drag-and-drop support, two additions that work perfectly together,” Owen writes. “The new Files app should take the most credit for making iPad Pro a notebook replacement. As the first true iOS file manager, Files lets users can store, organize and manage many different file types from a central location. ”

Read more in the full article here.