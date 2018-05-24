“The Apple Watch is already one of my favorite tech products — I wear one every day — and I recently started using a feature that’s made it even more fun: Activity Sharing,” Todd Haselton reports for CNBC. “It’s even helping me move more throughout the day.”

“You probably already use the Activity app on your Apple Watch. It’s the app where you try to close all of the colored rings,” Haselton reports. “When you close the red ring you’ve met your daily calorie burn goal. When you close the green ring you’ve exercised for 30 minutes, and when you close the blue ring you’ve stood up once an hour throughout the day.”

“Activity can be a whole lot more fun if you compete with people,” Haselton reports. “It’s a feature that I only learned about recently. You can share your progress as you close the rings throughout the day, and see how close your friends are to doing the same thing. It pushes you to move more. You can see when friends finish workouts, when they earn awards for working out multiple days in a row and even smack talk with them.”

Read more in the full article here.