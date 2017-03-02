“The narrative was written before the product was even released — The Apple Watch was going to be a disaster. The data flew in the face of that narrative, but it didn’t matter — when the mainstream media decides something is a fact, it’s a fact,” Gottlieb writes. “Or, we could look at actual facts.”
“The Apple Watch sold 5 million units in its first holiday season, which is more than twice that of the iPhone on its release. Further yet, Apple Watch sold an estimated 11.6 million units in 2015 which wasn’t even a full year,” Gottlieb writes. “The iPhone sold 5.3 million units in its first year. That turns out to be 117% greater sales from the first Apple Watch when compared to the first iPhone.”
“Going yet further, the iPhone sold 15 million units in its second year, and Apple Watch is estimated to hit 14 million,” Gottlieb writes. “So, the Watch was keeping track. If these numbers seem like they fly in the face of the media coverage, it’s OK, they do.”
MacDailyNews Take: You can have our Apple Watch Nike+ units when you pry them off our cold, dead wrists.
