“‘How do you want to pay for that?’ ‘VISA.’ Tap. Beep,” Ritchie writes. “‘Wow, that’s amazing. Is that your watch?’ Smile. ‘Boarding pass?’ ‘On my watch!’ Scan.’Wow, that’s incredible! Apple Watch?’ Nod. ‘Here’s your coffee!’ Scan.’Wow! I’ve gotta get one of those!.’ ‘Want me to pay for gas?’ ‘Nah, I got it.’ Tap. ‘What is that, magic?'”
“Long before Watch was even announced, I began to wonder about what I’d want from Apple on my wrist. Convenience was my killer feature. If Watch could save me from having to reach for my phone in order to do a few important, frequent, yet simple things, it’d be the equivalent of my phone letting me leave the house without my computer,” Ritchie writes.But convenience is a hard feature to demo in the wild.”
“Then, over the last few weeks, something started happening,” Ritchie writes.I went to to Apple Pay for lunch at a local restaurant and instead of the man saying ‘Wow!’, the man behind the counter held up his own Apple Watch. Instead of the woman at Air Canada gate being shocked when I scanned my boarding pass, she held up her Watch to show me she’d just gotten one too. Instead of the guy at the Starbucks drive through thinking my Apple Watch was cool, as he reached out to scan my digital card, I saw he was wearing one of his own.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yup. It took awhile (these things always do; we were pretty much the only ones we knew with iPhones for about two years; same thing with iPod) and it’s still the early swell of the wave, but as we wrote of Apple Watch over two years ago:
Apple Pay alone will sell the device. — MacDailyNews, December 30, 2014
And that’s exactly what’s happening today.