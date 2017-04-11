“Fitbit’s design team also ran into problems making its smartwatch fully waterproof, even though that’s a key design element for the Apple Watch Series 2. Indeed, it’s still unclear as of the publication of this article whether the device will launch with the waterproof feature. If it isn’t waterproof, critics may perceive it to be an inferior product to Apple’s — especially given that the device will launch roughly a year after the Apple Watch Series 2,” Mangalindan reports. “‘Regardless of whether Fitbit manages to make it waterproof, I think they have to release the watch later this year,’ one of our sources familiar with the matter told Yahoo Finance. ‘It’s literally sink or swim time for them.'”
FitBit’s watch “will let users swap watch bands when it hits shelves later this year for around $300. Yahoo Finance viewed the presentation deck Fitbit showed retail partners like Best Buy and Target behind closed doors. That deck revealed a general design aesthetic that resembles a product in the company’s current product line: the Blaze,” Mangalindan reports. “‘It was very retro-looking with the lines and stuff — definitely not sexy,’ one source told Yahoo Finance. Several employees who saw the design complained about it, the source said.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: There is no way Palm, er… FitBit can hang with Apple Inc. They’re years behind already. The money just isn’t there. The engineering, design, and marketing talent isn’t there. The retail reach and product support aren’t there. They have built up some brand recognition, but that, too, will fade more quickly than many realize.
By the time FitBit gets their latest mess on the market, Apple Watch Series 3 will be here.
