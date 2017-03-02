“While Apple doesn’t release specific numbers, IDC estimates that 4.6 million devices were sold during the fourth quarter of 2016,” Dirks reports. “That’s good enough for 13.6 percent of the wearables [unit share] market that also includes basic fitness trackers. In the same quarter in 2016, Apple sold an estimated 4.1 million watches.”
Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2 proved to be a magnificent success for the company as it was the company’s best quarter ever in the wearables market. The lower entry price point and the inclusion of GPS on the Series 2 along with a completely revamped user interface have helped the company grow its presence. Apple is one of the few companies that has been able to quickly refocus its watch to gain traction in the consumer market and has also been leading the charge on introducing the smartwatch category to the commercial segment. — International Data Corporation
“During the quarter,” Dirks reports, “Apple took third place in the overall market [unit sales] behind No. 2 Xiaomi and leader Fitbit.”
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote back in December 2015:
Mixing Apple Watches that start at $349 [now $269] with fitness bands that you can get for under $20 (Xiaomi Mi Band) is a goofy way to measure unit share, but, of course, if IDC measured anything correctly, we’d probably have a collective stroke.
