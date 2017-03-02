“The Apple Watch is moving on up,” Brent Dirks reports for AppAdvice. “According to new research from IDC, Apple Watch sales reached record highs in the fourth quarter of 2016 while Fitbit took a substantial tumble.”

“While Apple doesn’t release specific numbers, IDC estimates that 4.6 million devices were sold during the fourth quarter of 2016,” Dirks reports. “That’s good enough for 13.6 percent of the wearables [unit share] market that also includes basic fitness trackers. In the same quarter in 2016, Apple sold an estimated 4.1 million watches.”

Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2 proved to be a magnificent success for the company as it was the company’s best quarter ever in the wearables market. The lower entry price point and the inclusion of GPS on the Series 2 along with a completely revamped user interface have helped the company grow its presence. Apple is one of the few companies that has been able to quickly refocus its watch to gain traction in the consumer market and has also been leading the charge on introducing the smartwatch category to the commercial segment. — International Data Corporation

“During the quarter,” Dirks reports, “Apple took third place in the overall market [unit sales] behind No. 2 Xiaomi and leader Fitbit.”

Read more in the full article here.