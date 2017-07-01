“Fitbit Inc., months away from the debut of its smartwatch, has lost several people working on the project and fallen behind on its app store — putting in peril the company’s most important product in years.,” Mark Gurman and Selina Wang report for Bloomberg.

“Hard hit by the sinking popularity of its fitness trackers, Fitbit has bet its future on the smartwatch. But such devices are typically wedded to an ecosystem of compatible devices, apps and services that lure then lock people in,” Gurman and Wang report. “While Fitbit’s watch can play music and handle payments, according to people familiar with the product, a discussed partnership with Spotify failed to materialize and technical challenges mean the app store may not be ready when the watch arrives this fall. Many app developers, meanwhile, are unenthusiastic about Fitbit’s watch.”

“In an emailed statement, Fitbit said the development of the smartwatch and third-party apps ‘are on track’ and that ‘any claims that the developer program is struggling is false,'” Gurman and Wang report. “The company said it’s ‘well positioned to succeed.'”

MacDailyNews Take: “RIM’s foundation is very strong,” RIM’s half-CEO Jim Balsillie said in July 2011. “We’ve faced some challenges,” RIM’s half-CEO Mike Lazaridis told shareholders, who have watched RIM’s share value plummet 60 percent this year as the company hemorrhaged market share to Apple’s iPhone. Lazaridis said the company’s shift to a new architecture for its mobile devices has taken longer than anticipated, adding that RIM is very close to achieving initial carrier certification for new phones that are expected late this summer.

“Fitbit’s watch will be competing with not just Apple Inc. but dozens of cheaper Android products,” Gurman and Wang report. “Investors are skeptical of the company’s prospects, pushing the shares down 55 percent in the past 12 months. They fell a further 2.41 percent to $5.27 at 10:49 a.m. in New York Friday.”

“Fitbit originally planned to debut its watch this spring, according to a person familiar with the situation, but various setbacks forced the company to push the release to the fall,” Gurman and Wang report. “That means the device will probably go head-to-head with the latest Apple Watch, which has an established app store, tight integration with the iPhone, built-in music and payments services, not to mention thousands of accessories.”

Read more in the full article here.