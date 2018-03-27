“KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he expects Apple Watch shipments will grow 20-30% year-over-year in 2018 to 22-24 million units, up from 18.5 million units in 2017,” StreetInsider reports.

“Kuo is positive on the business momentum of Apple Watch in the next several years,” StreetInsider reports. “He said under a best-case scenario, annual shipments of Apple Watch will top 40-50 million units within three years.”

“The analyst also notes LTE Apple Watch demand is better than expected,” StreetInsider reports, “accounting for 60-70% of new model shipments in 2017.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: YKBAWID.

The Apple Watch is going to flop.Mark Wilson, March 2, 2015

SEE ALSO:
Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple Watch Series 4 to feature new design with 15% larger display, longer battery life – March 27, 2018
Apple Watch dominates smartwatch market – March 1, 2018
Apple’s line of smartwatches outsold the entire Swiss watch industry last quarter – February 12, 2018
Apple Watch sets new all-time record for wearables shipments; ‘Apple has won the wearables game’ – analyst – February 7, 2018
Apple Watch sales momentum is growing; unit sales now rival those of Macintosh – January 23, 2018
Apple Watch Series 3 shipments predicted to rise to 23-25 million in 2018 – December 14, 2017
Apple Watch: The war for wearables is over, and Apple won – December 12, 2017
Canalys estimates Apple shipped 3.9 million Apple Watch units in Q317, despite strong demand outstripping supply – November 14, 2017
Two weeks with Apple Watch, leaving iPhone at home – November 10, 2017
When Apple Watch surpassed iPod – November 8, 2017