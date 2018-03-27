“Kuo is positive on the business momentum of Apple Watch in the next several years,” StreetInsider reports. “He said under a best-case scenario, annual shipments of Apple Watch will top 40-50 million units within three years.”
“The analyst also notes LTE Apple Watch demand is better than expected,” StreetInsider reports, “accounting for 60-70% of new model shipments in 2017.”
MacDailyNews Take: YKBAWID.
The Apple Watch is going to flop. — Mark Wilson, March 2, 2015
