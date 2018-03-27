“KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he expects Apple Watch shipments will grow 20-30% year-over-year in 2018 to 22-24 million units, up from 18.5 million units in 2017,” StreetInsider reports.

“Kuo is positive on the business momentum of Apple Watch in the next several years,” StreetInsider reports. “He said under a best-case scenario, annual shipments of Apple Watch will top 40-50 million units within three years.”

“The analyst also notes LTE Apple Watch demand is better than expected,” StreetInsider reports, “accounting for 60-70% of new model shipments in 2017.”

Read more in the full article here.