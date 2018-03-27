“KGI is starting off the rumor cycle for the Series 4 Apple Watch today, amidst the madness of the Apple event, with a new report indicating that the company will launch redesigned Apple Watch models in the fall,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac. “The new models will have a larger display, enhanced health monitoring and longer battery life.”

“With a launch in the third quarter of 2018, Ming-Chi Kuo says the new watches will have a 15% larger display. All Watches to date come in 38 mm or 42 mm screen sizes,” Mayo reports. “The analyst (who has one of the better track records of accuracy when it comes to Apple rumors) does not say whether the overall chassis will grow in proportion.”

“It is possible the new form factor incorporates thinner bezels, which would see the Apple Watch Series 4 feature a larger display without making the overall product larger,” Mayo reports. “The report does mention a larger battery capacity which would suggest that is not going to be the case.”

MacDailyNews Take: Oh, yeah! We’ll be Day One buyers for Apple Watch Series 4 for sure.

