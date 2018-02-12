“The data comes from industry researcher Canalys and IDC, which compared its estimated sales of Apple Watches to the sales data released by the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry,” Brackett reports. “Canalys estimates that Apple sold more than eight million watches in the final quarter of 2016, making it one of the largest watchmakers in the world.”
“Apple has only been making watches for the past four years,” Brackett reports. “It must be noted that Canalys’ data only provides an estimate of total Apple Watch sales. Apple does not currently provide sales figures for the Apple Watch.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: YKBAWID.
SEE ALSO:
Apple Watch sets new all-time record for wearables shipments; ‘Apple has won the wearables game’ – analyst – February 7, 2018
Apple Watch sales momentum is growing; unit sales now rival those of Macintosh – January 23, 2018
IDC: Shipments of wearables to nearly double by 2021 as smartwatches take the lead over cheap fitness bands – December 22, 2017
Apple Watch has blood on its hands: Adidas’ fitness wearables are dead – December 19, 2017
Apple Watch Series 3 shipments predicted to rise to 23-25 million in 2018 – December 14, 2017
Apple Watch: The war for wearables is over, and Apple won – December 12, 2017