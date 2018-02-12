“Apple’s line of smartwatches outsold the entire Swiss watch industry last quarter,” Eric Brackett reports for Digital Trends. “”

“The data comes from industry researcher Canalys and IDC, which compared its estimated sales of Apple Watches to the sales data released by the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry,” Brackett reports. “Canalys estimates that Apple sold more than eight million watches in the final quarter of 2016, making it one of the largest watchmakers in the world.”

“Apple has only been making watches for the past four years,” Brackett reports. “It must be noted that Canalys’ data only provides an estimate of total Apple Watch sales. Apple does not currently provide sales figures for the Apple Watch.”

