“The decision to close the unit will affect 74 staff positions within the company, according to the reports. Among these were data scientists, experience designers, algorithm developers, and software and hardware engineers,” Muoio reports. “An Adidas’ spokeswoman told Women’s Wear Daily that the company will seek new positions for these employees within other divisions of the company.”
“The shuttering is part of a realignment effort by the company to condense its digital offerings,” Muoio reports. “This will be led by two of the company’s primary digital platforms: Runtastic, a GPS-guided exercise offering that Adidas purchased for $240 million in 2015, and a relaunched Adidas shopping app.”
“Adidas isn’t alone in ditching the fitness hardware approach — its chief competitor Nike also cut back on its fitness wearable efforts in favor of digital partnerships and product connectivity,” Muoio reports. “In addition, Under Armour announced just last month that it was killing its Health Box suite of devices.”
MacDailyNews Take: Adidas is a good company. Focusing on Runtastic for Apple Watch is a smart move. Not as smart as Nike, which really cozied up to Apple long ago, but smart enough to cut their losses and get out now.
Smartwatches and the ecosystems required are well outside these companies’ core competencies. Even tech firms, watch firms, and tech firms + watch firms can’t compete with the Apple Watch juggernaut.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]