“There’s no doubt who’s top dog in the global wearables market,” Ed Hardy reports for Cult of Mac.

“Just over 4 million Apple Watches shipped during the first quarter of this year,” Hardy reports. “That’s nearly double the number of Fitbits shipped.”

“The performance of Apple’s wearable was also up dramatically when compared to the same period of last year,” Hardy reports. “Apple itself doesn’t reveal how many smartwatches it sells, but Horace Dediu, an analyst with Asymco estimated these Q1 figures.”

“Arch-rival Fitbit does announce how many smartwatches and health trackers it sells,” Hardy reports. “It shipped 2.2 million devices in the January-March period. That’s below analysts’ expectations.”

Apple Watch update. 46 million sold. User base likely 40 to 43 million. pic.twitter.com/BHdt0oOsB3 — Horace Dediu (@asymco) May 2, 2018

