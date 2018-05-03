“Just over 4 million Apple Watches shipped during the first quarter of this year,” Hardy reports. “That’s nearly double the number of Fitbits shipped.”
“The performance of Apple’s wearable was also up dramatically when compared to the same period of last year,” Hardy reports. “Apple itself doesn’t reveal how many smartwatches it sells, but Horace Dediu, an analyst with Asymco estimated these Q1 figures.”
“Arch-rival Fitbit does announce how many smartwatches and health trackers it sells,” Hardy reports. “It shipped 2.2 million devices in the January-March period. That’s below analysts’ expectations.”
MacDailyNews Take: Dominance.
Along with Apple Watches on our left wrists, we wear simple Fitbit trackers (Fitbit Flex 2 bands) on our right wrists because we like to compete with our friends who wear Fitbits.
If we could find an Apple Watch band with a holder for our Fitbit Flex 2 units, we could stop wearing those Fitbit bands on our right wrists. (Hello, enterprising Apple Watch band-makers?!)
If an Apple Watch app existed that displayed our Fitbit steps, we’d be all set with Flex 2 units in our Apple Watch bands and the data displayed on Apple Watch’s display. (Fitbit’s app unsurprisingly does not offer an Apple Watch component.) Of course, even better would be for Fitbit to recognize Apple Watch steps and allow users to incorporate them into the Fitbit data, including allowing that step data to count in challenges (even though our Fitbit steps never match our Apple Watch steps). Yes, we know that will never a happen (unless Apple bought Fitbit for their user base, legacy data, and social network).
Lastly, we do understand that if Fitbit allowed the Apple Watch to display Fitbit tracker data, everyone would immediately buy the cheapest Fitbit since their Apple Watch display is unmatched by anything Fitbit offers or plans to offer before the company folds. — MacDailyNews, July 1, 2017
