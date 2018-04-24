“The results renewed optimism that the largest U.S. mobile-phone carrier can cope with a maturing industry,” Moritz reports. “Even as the company lost phone and tablet subscribers, new customers using mobile service for Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. watches, vehicles and other applications offset the shortfall.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yeah, for Samsung watched. All three of them. 3 million Apple Watches and 3 Samsung watches. Equal in the eyes of silly, vapid reporters who equate things that are not equal in the interest of “fairness.”
“The latest wearable devices, such as the Apple Watch Series 3, have their own network connections. That means they don’t need to link up with smartphones to communicate and — good news for carriers — require a separate wireless subscription,” Moritz reports. “Verizon added about 359,000 subscribers last quarter who are using watches, wearables and other devices. That helped make up for the loss of 24,000 phone customers and 75,000 tablet customers in the period. But watch customers pay $10 a month, compared with the $40 or more that phone customers typically shell out.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: YKBAWID.
