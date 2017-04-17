“I am in total agreement with the analyst as far as Apple needing to make an acquisition in the content space. However, I disagree on Apple taking out Disney. I think the deal that needs to be made is for Netflix and not Disney,” Somaney writes. “By making a deal for Netflix, Apple would make its ecosystem the biggest and the best there is out there and will also eliminate the restriction of Disney-only content it will face were it to buy out Disney. Not to even mention the massive disparity in the price tag for a Disney acquisition versus a Netflix take-over.”

MacDailyNews Take: Apple needs somebody who can negotiate deals as PlayStation Vue, SlingTV, DirectTV, and YouTube TV executives have done already.
What is unique about Netflix? A handful of TV series are not worth $40 billion. Apple is perfectly capable of taking on Netflix without having to buy them, deal with integrating their employees, etc. Until Apple actually buys Netflix, we’ll keep saying that Apple will buy Netflix for the same reason they bought Palm. — MacDailyNews, May 27, 2016
Disney would be a vastly different, much more intriguing acquisition. As we wrote just last week:
With Disney, Apple would gain not only content, but tremendous leverage in many areas, including “television.” With Disney, Apple would own ESPN, for example. Not to mention ABC, A+E, Marvel, Lucasfilm, The Muppets, Pixar (Steve Jobs’ babies unite!), 30% of Hulu, and much, much more.
Spin off the theme parks or deck them out with Apple technology and use them to showcase Apple products. The sky’s the limit!
As we wrote earlier this month in response to reports Apple was attempting to put together a plan to sell a premium skinny bundle consisting solely of HBO, Showtime and Starz:
“Yawn. You know what would really send a message? Buying Disney.”

Bonus question: Why, late last year, did Laurene Powell Jobs cut her Disney stake in half?
By acquiring Disney, the instant leverage Apple would gain over cable/satellite companies would be immense.

