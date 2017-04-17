“Late last week, chatter about an Apple acquisition of Disney picked up after RBC issued a note listing the pros and cons of a deal getting done between the two companies,” Jay Somaney writes for Forbes. “In the note, the analyst (Amit Daryanani) speculated that were Apple allowed to repatriate the money it holds overseas, the odds of a Disney acquisition would go up.”

“I am in total agreement with the analyst as far as Apple needing to make an acquisition in the content space. However, I disagree on Apple taking out Disney. I think the deal that needs to be made is for Netflix and not Disney,” Somaney writes. “By making a deal for Netflix, Apple would make its ecosystem the biggest and the best there is out there and will also eliminate the restriction of Disney-only content it will face were it to buy out Disney. Not to even mention the massive disparity in the price tag for a Disney acquisition versus a Netflix take-over.”

Read more in the full article here.