Last week YouTube TV “debuted in New York, LA, the Bay Area, Chicago and Philadelphia,” Faultline writes for The Register. “In 2007, Steve Jobs described Apple TV as a ‘hobby’ when the company first unveiled the fledgling product, but ten years on, little seems to have changed in his absence. To this end, Faultine thinks Apple’s proposed premium bundle is doomed to fail unless it follows through with its explorations into original content.”

“A report from Recode claims to have inside information that Apple is at the negotiating table with HBO, Starz and Showtime, but these suggestions seem flimsy at best, and we see this as Apple taking the easiest possible route to market in a desperate and unimaginative attempt to enter an already crowded market,” Faultline writes. “The financial rewards from this type of bundled service will be nowhere near as rich as if Apple took the plunge by building its own streaming service from scratch, with both original and contracted content – something it should have done a long time ago.”

“YouTube TV meanwhile, is set to launch in the US later this spring with a skinny bundle of 40 channels – combining networks from broadcast and cable, including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, Bravo, Disney Channel, Fox News, FX, MSNBC, Sprout and USA Network,” Faultline writes. “It will roll out as a standalone app with six accounts available per subscription, and includes unlimited cloud DVR storage with no fixed term contract, allowing subscribers to cancel at any time.”

Read more in the full article here.