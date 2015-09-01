“Apple is hatching plans to create its own original TV shows, even making an audacious bid to secure the former stars of Top Gear, according to reports,” James Titcomb reports for The Telegraph.

“The iPhone maker has reportedly met several high-level media executives with a view to creating its own shows in the same way that Amazon and Netflix have in recent years,” Titcomb reports. “Apple even attempted to win a bidding war for Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, the former stars of the BBC’s Top Gear, according to Variety. Amazon eventually secured the deal in July, paying a reported $250m (£160m) for the trio.”

“Although some sources quoted by Variety suggested Apple’s plans were at an early stage, a bid for Clarkson would imply they are serious,” Titcomb reports. “Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder and chief executive, told The Telegraph last month that its motoring show starring Clarkson, Hammond and May will be ‘very, very expensive… They’re worth a lot and they know it.'”

