“The iPhone maker has reportedly met several high-level media executives with a view to creating its own shows in the same way that Amazon and Netflix have in recent years,” Titcomb reports. “Apple even attempted to win a bidding war for Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, the former stars of the BBC’s Top Gear, according to Variety. Amazon eventually secured the deal in July, paying a reported $250m (£160m) for the trio.”
“Although some sources quoted by Variety suggested Apple’s plans were at an early stage, a bid for Clarkson would imply they are serious,” Titcomb reports. “Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder and chief executive, told The Telegraph last month that its motoring show starring Clarkson, Hammond and May will be ‘very, very expensive… They’re worth a lot and they know it.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As we said earlier, it would have been quite the coup had Apple landed Clarkson, Hammond and May. Well, we’ll see what Apple can manage come up with. Hopefully, after seeing some of the ads they’ve greenlit, it won’t be The New Captain & Tennille.
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s move into content creation could devastate Netflix and Amazon
Tuesday, September 1, 2015
Why would Apple want to make their own movies and TV shows? – September 1, 2015
Apple exploring entry into original entertainment production – August 31, 2015
Top Gear’s Clarkson, Hammond and May sign with Amazon Prime for new show to debut in 2016 – July 30, 2015