“Cord cutters, you too can record your favorite live TV shows and watch them whenever you want, thanks to Plex DVR!” Lory Gil writes for iMore.

“Combined with HDHomeRun and an HDTV antenna, I can record live broadcast television and watch it at my leisure, just like my cable subscribing friends do with their DVR,” Gil writes. “You can too.”

“Plex is a media server that you can load your movies, music, and photos onto. You can then watch, listen to, or view that content across any supported device with the Plex app,” Gil writes. “Plex DVR is a feature in the Plex Pass subscription that lets you record and watch free digital broadcast channels so you can also watch TV any time across your supported devices. You’ll need a few things before you can set up Plex DVR…”

