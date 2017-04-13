“When you’re an ordinary human, it’s smart to have some money to your name. But when you’re a public company, having a large cash balance starts to make investors impatient,” Emily Bary writes for Barron’s. “That’s the situation Apple finds itself in as it sits on more than $200 billion in cash. Some of the money is parked overseas, and while it’s currently costly to bring those funds back to the U.S., President Donald Trump could make that process cheaper.”

“So what should Apple do with all the cash?” Bary writes. “One analyst recently did a 20-page deep-dive into the merits of an Apple buying Disney. ‘While odds are low,’ RBC analyst Amit Daryanani says the deal has ‘greater than 0% probability’ and could benefit Apple in a number of ways.”

“He estimates that Apple would have about $200 billion in cash to use for a deal after ‘repatriating’ its overseas money back to the U.S. and using some of the funds for operational purposes,” Bary writes. “Daryanani predicts Apple could pay $157 a share for Disney, 40% higher than its current price of $104, using debt to fund part of the acquisition. All in, he sees a deal with a total value $257 billion.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: A long-shot, but if it happened, it’d be a massive, unprecedented move on Apple’s part.

