“Traditional pay TV operators, like Charter, usually require consumers to subscribe to a basic level of TV channels before it will sell them a premium bundle,” Kafka reports. “Apple could sell the bundle as standalone product, delivered via its iOS devices and its Apple TV settop box.”
Kafka reports, “Apple currently sells HBO for $15 a month, Showtime for $11 a month, and Starz for $9 a month.”
MacDailyNews Take: So, what’s the magic price – the number that sell packages and Apple TVs – for something that currently costs $30/month? $19.99 per month? Maybe that’s too steep, but Apple could do what every fscking scheming cable company does and have an “introductory period.” Sell it at $19.99/month with an asterisk and, then, after a 3-, 6-, or 12-month period, have it pop up to $24.99/month. Although, that risks customer wrath as it’s one of the many reasons – besides awful customer services, horrible UIs, crappy equipment, hidden charges, etc. – why customers have grown to hate cable companies.
