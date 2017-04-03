“Here’s Apple’s latest proposal: It wants to sell consumers a premium TV bundle, which combines HBO, Showtime and Star,” Peter Kafka reports for Recode. “Apple already sells each of those channels individually. But it has approached the three networks about rolling them up into a single package, as conventional pay TV operators sometimes do.”

“Traditional pay TV operators, like Charter, usually require consumers to subscribe to a basic level of TV channels before it will sell them a premium bundle,” Kafka reports. “Apple could sell the bundle as standalone product, delivered via its iOS devices and its Apple TV settop box.”

Kafka reports, “Apple currently sells HBO for $15 a month, Showtime for $11 a month, and Starz for $9 a month.”

