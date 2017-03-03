“There have been reports in recent weeks about Apple looking to kick-start a business in original TV programming,” Atkinson reports. “But the meetings last week — including sit-downs between Apple SVP Eddy Cue and Paramount Pictures and with Sony TV and film units — make it appear as though Apple may be aiming at a bigger deal.”
“‘They talked to Sony and Paramount last week. They are preparing something big,’ a source told The Post,” Atkinson reports. “‘Robert Kondrk, Eddy Cue, Jimmy Iovine, everyone is trying to be the person,’ one insider told The Post. ‘They each want to be the guy, and they’re telling people, don’t deal with the other one.’ ‘Eddy is talking to some people. Jimmy is talking to others,’ noted a second insider. ‘They just haven’t figured it out.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully they figure it out soon as, in the current market, Apple TV is an unfunny joke.
SEE ALSO:
YouTube to unveil virtual cable bundle for $30 to $40 a month – February 28, 2017
Stalled talks with Ron Howard highlight Apple’s content confusion – February 16, 2017
Apple vowed to revolutionize television; currently prepping an unremarkable 4K Apple TV instead – February 16, 2017
Apple TV: Still not ready for prime time – February 15, 2017
Apple hires Amazon’s Fire TV head to run Apple TV business – February 8, 2017
Apple’s new TV app shows just how painfully behind Apple is – December 14, 2016
Are you ready for 4K TV? Apple TV isn’t. – November 28, 2016
Apple has no idea what they’re doing in the TV space, and it’s embarrassing – November 3, 2016
Hulu inks deals with Fox and Disney, adding ESPN, Fox News and more to forthcoming live service – November 1, 2016
Apple’s Eddy Cue: Nope, we don’t want to be Netflix – October 20, 2016
Google signs up CBS for planned web TV service to debut in early 2017; close to deal with 21st Century Fox – October 20, 2016
Apple’s Eddy Cue: Nope, we don’t want to be Netflix – October 20, 2016
Apple’s Eddy Cue alienated cable providers and networks with an assertive negotiating style – report – July 28, 2016
Here comes á la carte programming – without Apple – July 13, 2016
Apple TV 4 is a beta product and, if you bought one, you’re an unpaid beta tester – November 5, 2015