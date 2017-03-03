“Senior Apple executives have reached out to some of Hollywood’s most successful TV and film producers in the last couple of weeks about going to work for the tech giant,” Claire Atkinson reports for The New York Post. “While at least one of the discussions between Apple and an executive was vague when it came to the tech company’s ultimate goal, the executive was left with the impression that the Cupertino, Calif., company is looking for a transformative acquisition and not just a deal to buy TV shows.”

“There have been reports in recent weeks about Apple looking to kick-start a business in original TV programming,” Atkinson reports. “But the meetings last week — including sit-downs between Apple SVP Eddy Cue and Paramount Pictures and with Sony TV and film units — make it appear as though Apple may be aiming at a bigger deal.”

“‘They talked to Sony and Paramount last week. They are preparing something big,’ a source told The Post,” Atkinson reports. “‘Robert Kondrk, Eddy Cue, Jimmy Iovine, everyone is trying to be the person,’ one insider told The Post. ‘They each want to be the guy, and they’re telling people, don’t deal with the other one.’ ‘Eddy is talking to some people. Jimmy is talking to others,’ noted a second insider. ‘They just haven’t figured it out.'”

