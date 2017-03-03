“Alphabet Inc. isn’t exactly a direct competitor to Apple Inc., but the former just eclipsed the latter, and seemingly out of nowhere,” Brad Moon writes for InvestorPlace.

‘One of the worst-kept secrets in the industry has been Apple’s determination to get into the TV business. The company has been working for years trying to put together an online TV service, hoping to offer 25 channels for between $30 and $40 monthly. That project seemed to have been put on hold when AAPL and broadcasters couldn’t reach an agreement on price,” Moon writes. “But Alphabet has just succeeded where Apple failed.”

“YouTube TV — live TV from over 40 providers including the big networks for $35 per month — is now official,” Moon writes. “The four major networks are onboard. So is Walt Disney Co’s ESPN, along with regional sports networks. Google is also including some content from its premium YouTube Red service. All told, there will be over 40 different content providers — not bad for $35 per month. Subscribers get unlimited cloud DVR storage, search powered by Google’s AI, six user accounts (three streams can be active simultaneously) and the ability to watch YouTube TV on a variety of devices including smartphones, tablets, PCs and Google Chromecast.”

