In a note to clients Thursday, RBC Capital Markets analyst Amit Daryanani offered six reasons why Apple may buy Disney:

• Accelerates AAPL’s push into services and content.

• Instantly leapfrogs Netflix, Amazon, and YouTube in content and resets the lead with content narrative.

• AAPL has been unable to replicate its music playbook to video.

• Iconic brand — there are few brands that AAPL could acquire that wouldn’t dilute its iconic presence and customer relationships; DIS would clearly strengthen (and not dilute) the brand value.

• Even using minimal cost synergy, we see the deal being accretive by 15-20 percent.

• AAPL has been increasingly looking at larger deals and noted that services is a focus.

“Daryanani cited Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments that ‘deal size isn’t a negating factor’ for its future mergers and acquisitions,” Tae Kim reports for CNBC. “In addition, the analyst noted the Republican tax repatriation holiday proposals, where corporations can bring home overseas earnings at a lower tax rate. If this tax reform becomes law, the iPhone maker will have access to its more than $200 billion held abroad for acquisitions, he said.”

