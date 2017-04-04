“Well that in the traditional form is still seemingly a ways off. However, according to Re/Code, the executives over at Apple may have another idea in mind and it’s an interesting play. Reports have surfaced Apple now wants to do a premium skinny bundle that consists solely of HBO, Showtime and Starz,” TEO writes. “Effectively, the big three of pay-TV.”
“Apple is likely looking to send a message to the industry. Keep in mind cable/satellite subscribers usually can’t just outright buy a channel like HBO; they have to be a subscriber to a package of channels and then add-on a premium network,” TEO writes. “If Apple is successful here what that does is it slowly takes a little bit of power away from the cable/satellite companies – not a ton, but enough that it chips away at an already delicate position.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yawn.
You know what would really send a message?
Buying Disney.
