“As any investor in Apple knows (by now), the company REALLY REALLY wants to be in the TV space,” The Entertainment Oracle writes for Seeking Alpha. “While reported meetings with networks haven’t panned out and alternative methods to lure consumers (i.e. Virtual TV Guide) haven’t been met with the same level of excitement, Apple hasn’t given up. Yet its team clearly knows nothing will match the idea of streaming (potentially) a skinny bundle.”

“Well that in the traditional form is still seemingly a ways off. However, according to Re/Code, the executives over at Apple may have another idea in mind and it’s an interesting play. Reports have surfaced Apple now wants to do a premium skinny bundle that consists solely of HBO, Showtime and Starz,” TEO writes. “Effectively, the big three of pay-TV.”

“Apple is likely looking to send a message to the industry. Keep in mind cable/satellite subscribers usually can’t just outright buy a channel like HBO; they have to be a subscriber to a package of channels and then add-on a premium network,” TEO writes. “If Apple is successful here what that does is it slowly takes a little bit of power away from the cable/satellite companies – not a ton, but enough that it chips away at an already delicate position.”

