“Mac fans hoping for new hardware this year have been given one possible explanation for the delay, and some hope that 2019 will see some updates,” Ewan Spence writes for Forbes.

“Tucked into the notes from Tim Cook and Luca Maestri that were included with Apple’s quarterly earnings were a few choice remarks directed at Intel,” Spence writes. “First up, Maestri highlighted a lack of supply: ‘Next I’d like to talk about the Mac. Revenue was 5.5 billion compared to 5.8 billion a year ago, with the decline driven primarily by processor constraints on certain popular models.’ Then Tim Cook drew out the impact of the constraints and that he believed it to be short term: ‘For our Mac business overall, we faced some processor constraints in the March quarter, leading to a 5 percent revenue decline compared to last year. But we believe that our Mac revenue would have been up compared to last year without those constraints, and don’t believe this challenge will have a significant impact on our Q3 results.'”

Read more in the full article here.