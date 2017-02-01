“Apple Inc. is designing a new chip for future Mac laptops that would take on more of the functionality currently handled by Intel Corp. processors, according to people familiar with the matter,” Mark Gurman and Ian King report for Bloomberg. “The chip, which went into development last year, is similar to one already used in the latest MacBook Pro to power the keyboard’s Touch Bar feature, the people said. The updated part, internally codenamed T310, would handle some of the computer’s low-power mode functionality, they said. The people asked not to be identified talking about private product development. It’s built using ARM Holdings Plc. technology and will work alongside an Intel processor.”

“The development of a more advanced Apple-designed chipset for use within Mac laptops is another step in the company’s long-term exploration of becoming independent of Intel for its Mac processors,” Gurman and King report. “Apple’s first ARM-based Mac chip, known as T1, was introduced as part of the MacBook Pro update last October. This chip powers the Touch Bar — a screen built into the keyboard that lets users access app shortcuts, system settings and emojis — and some security features such as the enclave that stores payment and biometric data tied to the computer’s fingerprint reader.”

“Apple engineers are planning to offload the Mac’s low-power mode, a feature marketed as ‘Power Nap,’ to the next-generation ARM-based chip. This function allows Mac laptops to retrieve e-mails, install software updates, and synchronize calendar appointments with the display shut and not in use,” Gurman and King report. “The current ARM-based chip for Macs is independent from the computer’s other components, focusing on the Touch Bar’s functionality itself. The new version in development would go further by connecting to other parts of a Mac’s system, including storage and wireless components, in order to take on the additional responsibilities.”

