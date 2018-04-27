“Apple customers waiting for a MacBook Pro with 32 gigabytes of memory may have to wait until 2019 before they can buy the notebook, after Intel’s warning that its 10nm ‘Cannon Lake’ processors won’t be shipping in high volumes in 2018, pushing the wider availability of the chip into 2019,” Malcolm Owen reports for AppleInsider.

“Revealed during Intel’s quarterly earnings report, the chip giant revealed it would continue to focus on shipping chips that use the established 14-nanometer process this year, reports PC Gamer,” Owen reports. “From an Apple perspective, ‘Cannon Lake’ has support for LPDDR4 memory, which can be used to help produce MacBooks and MacBook Pros with up to 32 gigabytes of memory without having to resort to DDR4 memory. The two technologies are not the same, despite the similar name.”

“This generation of MacBook Pro models can only use up to 16 gigabytes of RAM, in part due to the Intel processors currently used in MacBook production not including native support for LPDDR4,” Owen reports. “While it is possible, Apple is unlikely to add a new RAM controller with DDR4 support to the MacBook Pro in the short term, and would probably wait until the company performs a major shift in the processors it uses to ‘Cannon Lake’ or similar chips. ”

