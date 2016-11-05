“Apple’s latest MacBook Pro line is limited to 16GB due to energy (and likely heat) constraints, and that’s gotten a lot of people complaining that it simply isn’t enough for ‘real pros,'” Jonathan Zdziarski writes for Zdziarski’s Blog of Things. “Ironically, many of the people saying that don’t quite fall into what many others would consider a ‘real pro’ themselves; at least based on the target demographic of Apple’s ‘pro’ line, which has traditionally been geared toward working professionals such as photographers, producers, engineers, and the like (not managers and bloggers).”

“I fired up a bunch of apps and projects (more than I’d ever work on at one time) in every app I could possibly think of on my MacBook Pro. These included apps you’d find professional photographers, designers, software engineers, penetration testers, reverse engineers, and other types running – and I ran them all at once, and switched between them, making ‘professionally-type-stuff’ happen as I go,” Zdziarski writes. “The result? I ran out of things to do before I ever ran out of RAM. I only ever made it to 14.5GB before the system decided to start paging out, so I didn’t even have the change to burn up all that delicious RAM.”

“I have no doubt that there will be some edge cases where a user legitimately uses up more than 16GB of RAM, and Apple really should consider refreshing their line of Mac Pros for such needs; the MacBook Pro is designed to be portable and energy conscious first, and I think that makes a lot of sense,” Zdziarski writes. “This is where the MacBook Pro’s migration to solid state storage plays in concert with their RAM decisions. Both swap and file based resources are now much faster than they used to be. Often times, your applications may be swapping (or using a scratch disk) and you won’t even be able to tell with an SSD. Solid state storage has a number of other obvious benefits, and quite frankly, I’d rather have an SSD and 16GB RAM limit over 64GB and a spinning platter disk any day.”

Much more in the full article – recommended – here.