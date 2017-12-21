“Apple is working on a new type of ‘user experience’ that combines iPhone, iPad and Mac apps, according to Bloomberg,” Nicholas Fearn writes for V3. “The project could see the company produce an operating system and chip platform uniting iPhone and Mac in a way originally envisaged by Canonical with its failed ‘Ubuntu for phones’ project of 2013.”

“Although Apple hasn’t officially announced the plans, [Bloomberg reporter Mark] Gurman’s sources believe that the company will start by rolling out some sort of framework to software developers next year,” Fearn writes. “”Starting as early as next year, software developers will be able to design a single application that works with a touchscreen or mouse and trackpad depending on whether it’s running on the iPhone and iPad operating system, or on Mac hardware,” he wrote.”

“Gurman spoke to leading app developer Steven Troughton-Smith, who believes that these plans would streamline software development,” Fearn writes. “‘Unifying the apps could help the iOS and MacOS platforms ‘evolve and grow as one, and not one at the expense of the other,’ he said.”

