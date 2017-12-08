Moren wonders, “What if, to paraphrase the late Steve Jobs himself, these aren’t two platforms, but one platform with a bunch of devices?”
“This isn’t necessary about the Mac getting iOS-ified anymore than it is iOS getting Mac-ced. This is about Apple taking what it’s learned from the last thirty-plus years of the Mac and the last decade of the iPhone and trying to create something new from the ground up,” Moren writes. “So, instead of, say, considering tablets and laptops two entirely different platforms, what if they were two devices built atop a single platform — the same way that laptops and desktops both run macOS or phones and tablets both run iOS. The same software platform, different hardware.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yup.
Think code convergence (more so than today) with UI modifications per device. A unified underlying codebase for Intel, Apple A-series, and, in Apple’s labs, likely other chips, too (just in case). This would allow for a single App Store for Mac, iPhone, and iPad users that features a mix of apps: Some that are touch-only, some that are Mac-only, and some that are universal (can run on both traditional notebooks and desktops as well as on multi-touch computers like iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and – pretty please, Apple – Apple TV). Don’t be surprised to see Apple A-series-powered Macs, either. — MacDailyNews Take, January 9, 2014
SEE ALSO:
On the future of Apple’s Macintosh – February 6, 2017
Tim Bajarin: I see Apple moving many users to an iOS-based mobile device over the next 3-4 years – November 7, 2016
What comes after OS X? – January 9, 2014