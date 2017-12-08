“In the last few weeks, both my colleague Jason Snell and I have looked ahead to what Apple might be envisioning for the future of its devices,” Dan Moren writes for Macworld. “I’ve opined on ARM-powered Macs; Jason’s wondered about the possibility of a laptop running iOS. In a recent conversation — on our secret podcast , which you should check out — we started to put some pieces together and conjectured that maybe these aren’t two different stories but rather one larger tale of what Apple’s future might hold.”

Moren wonders, “What if, to paraphrase the late Steve Jobs himself, these aren’t two platforms, but one platform with a bunch of devices?”

“This isn’t necessary about the Mac getting iOS-ified anymore than it is iOS getting Mac-ced. This is about Apple taking what it’s learned from the last thirty-plus years of the Mac and the last decade of the iPhone and trying to create something new from the ground up,” Moren writes. “So, instead of, say, considering tablets and laptops two entirely different platforms, what if they were two devices built atop a single platform — the same way that laptops and desktops both run macOS or phones and tablets both run iOS. The same software platform, different hardware.”

