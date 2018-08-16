“It’s long been rumored that Apple is working on Macs powered by custom-designed ARM CPUs, moving away from Intel ones,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac.

“That idea gets a big boost today as ARM claims that its upcoming CPUs will out-perform Intel ones,” Lovejoy reports. “ARM has presented its roadmap for future CPUs, promising to boost performance by more than 15% each year between now and 2020. It says this trajectory will ‘surpass Moore’s law’ …and a graph created by ARM shows it outperforming Intel chips by 2020.”

“Apple, for its iPhones and iPads, designs its own custom chips based on ARM’s technology, and is able to maximize performance thanks to tight integration of hardware and software,” Lovejoy reports. “That’s an approach it can also take with Macs, potentially squeezing out even more real-life performance than ARM has indicated.”

