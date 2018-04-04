“This week’s report from Bloomberg that Apple is planning on moving the Mac to its own chips starting in 2020 is the culmination of years of growing speculation about the future of the Mac,” Jason Snell writes for Macworld.

“If Apple begins a chip transition for the Mac in 2020, it’ll be 14 years since the previous transition, meaning that Apple will have kept the Intel architecture longer than either of the previous ones. But today’s Apple and Mac don’t remotely resemble their equivalents in 1994 and 2006,” Snell writes. “That calls into question whether we’re about to witness another measured, orderly change in Mac processors, or something much weirder.”

“It sure seems to me that Apple is moving forward on many fronts to unify as much of its technology as possible,” Snell writes. “Even if macOS and iOS don’t ever unify, exactly, it’s clear that in the next decade they’re going to converge in all sorts of ways we might not have expected.”

