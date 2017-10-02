“The Apple A11 Bionic processor has 4.3 billion transistors, six cores and an Apple custom GPU using a 10nm FinFET technology,” Dediu writes. “Its performance appears to be almost double that of competitors and in some benchmarks exceeds the performance of current laptop PCs.”
“A decade after making the commitment to control its critical subsystems in its (mobile) products, Apple has come to the point where is dominates the processor space,” Dediu writes. “But they have not stopped at processors.”
MacDailyNews Take: Johny Srouji is certainly one of Apple’s most valuable MVPs.
