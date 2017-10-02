“You’ve probably heard of Jony at Apple but probably don’t know about Johny,” Horace Dediu writes for Asymco. Jony is a celebrity executive known as the face of Apple Design. Johny is the executive in charge of custom silicon and hardware technologies across Apple’s entire product line. Under Johny’s leadership, Apple has shipped 1.7 billion processors in more than 20 models and 11 generations. Currently Apple ships more microprocessors than Intel.”

“The Apple A11 Bionic processor has 4.3 billion transistors, six cores and an Apple custom GPU using a 10nm FinFET technology,” Dediu writes. “Its performance appears to be almost double that of competitors and in some benchmarks exceeds the performance of current laptop PCs.”

“A decade after making the commitment to control its critical subsystems in its (mobile) products, Apple has come to the point where is dominates the processor space,” Dediu writes. “But they have not stopped at processors.”

